Bats give Twins the ‘Royal’ treatment (4 HRs)

“This is a team that in the past we’ve had trouble beating, and after last night, they just beat us down and beat us up,” manager Mike Matheny said. “For us to come back, we talked about this a little bit pregame about having the kind of team that answers back when it hasn’t been playing the kind of baseball that we know we can play.”

Kansas City scored one run in its previous 12 innings entering Saturday’s game, a far cry from the nine runs it tallied in four innings against Matt Shoemaker. The 11-3 win at Target Field made the Royals winners in six of their last eight games — a stretch that has seen a somewhat quiet offense at times.