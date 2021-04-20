Bats can’t dig Royals out of early hole

After the Rays hit back-to-back singles to start the game, Whit Merrifield rushed a double-play ball for an error, allowing a run to score. In the second inning, Keller issued a leadoff walk to Kevin Kiermaier before getting a ground ball to Merrifield behind second base. But instead of throwing to first base for the out, Merrifield tried to flip the ball to shortstop Nicky Lopez for the double-play ball. Lopez was too far away from the bag to make the tag in time, and no outs were recorded. No errors were issued, but Keller was out of the game later that inning after loading the bases with two outs. Reliever Jake Newberry walked in two runs before getting the final out.