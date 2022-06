A business near downtown Salina was broken into Tuesday night.

Restore, located at 210 E. Walnut, had a $300 baseball bat stolen from its office and had $1,000 in damage to its back door.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the burglary happened around 9:55 p.m. Unreleased video surveillance footage shows two subjects with crowbars pry open the back door at the time. The two individuals then took the bat.

Police are working on identifying the suspects.