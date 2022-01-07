Salina, KS

Now: 25 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 26 ° | Lo: 5 °

Basketball Court Up For Auction

Todd PittengerJanuary 7, 2022

A piece of Salina history is on the auction block this week, a basketball court from Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Salina City Commissioners approved the replacement court in 2020, but due to delays caused by Covid-19, it was reapproved in 2021. The new court was delivered in October 2021.

According to the venue, the basketball court that is up for auction saw a lot of action over the years with events such as the Kansas Cagerz Professional Basketball team, the Harlem Globetrotters, the Salina Saints Professional Basketball team, many high school state championships for volleyball and basketball, and the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Championship tournament.

The court is being auctioned through Purple Wave Auction Service with bidding ending on Tuesday, January 11th.

Details on the court and bidding information may be found at:
Gymnasium flooring in Salina, KS | Item DN5407 for sale | Purple Wave

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Basketball Court Up For Auction

A piece of Salina history is on the auction block this week, a basketball court from Tony’s Pizza ...

January 7, 2022 Comments

No New Deaths, 247 New COVID Cases

Kansas News

January 7, 2022

Love Chloe Now Fueling the Fight

Top News

January 7, 2022

K-State’s Klein Promoted to Offen...

Sports News

January 7, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

No New Deaths, 247 New CO...
January 7, 2022Comments
Corn Helping Feed, Fuel K...
January 7, 2022Comments
National Guard Uniforms S...
January 7, 2022Comments
Alleged DUI Leads to Acci...
January 7, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices