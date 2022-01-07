Basketball Court Up For Auction

A piece of Salina history is on the auction block this week, a basketball court from Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Salina City Commissioners approved the replacement court in 2020, but due to delays caused by Covid-19, it was reapproved in 2021. The new court was delivered in October 2021.

According to the venue, the basketball court that is up for auction saw a lot of action over the years with events such as the Kansas Cagerz Professional Basketball team, the Harlem Globetrotters, the Salina Saints Professional Basketball team, many high school state championships for volleyball and basketball, and the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Championship tournament.

The court is being auctioned through Purple Wave Auction Service with bidding ending on Tuesday, January 11th.

Details on the court and bidding information may be found at:

Gymnasium flooring in Salina, KS | Item DN5407 for sale | Purple Wave