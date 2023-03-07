Baseball tripped up against York 7-3

Kansas Wesleyan Baseball dropped Monday’s Kansas Conference game against the York Panthers 7-3 at Dean Evans Stadium.

The loss ends KWU’s 10-game winning streak and drops the Coyotes to 16-6 overall and 4-1 in the KCAC.

KWU left 15 runners on base in the game.

Daniel Polo gave York a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, hitting a 3-run homer after Alejandro Loera reached on an error and Secundino Morales reached on a fielder’s choice.

Kendall Foster (SR/Prosper, Texs) singled in the first but was stranded.

Zack Beatty (JR/Maple Park, Ill.) led off the Coyote second with a walk and then scored on Zach Olson (JR/Red Deer, Alberta)’s homer to right that made it 3-2. The Coyotes had a chance to score more runs, loading the bases on a walk to Kevin Esquilin-Cruz (SR/Trujilo Alto, Puerto Rico), Jarrett Gable (SR/Colleyville, Texas)’s single, and William Dryburgh (SR/St. Joseph, Mo.) hit by a pitch, but could not push a run across.

The Coyotes left two more in the third and three in the fourth.

Wesleyan had a chance to break it open in the fifth as the Coyotes loaded the bases with nobody out on Olson’s single, Esquilin-Cruz’s double and Gable’s single, but the Coyotes could not push a run across, stranding three more runners.

York pulled away in the sixth with four runs.

Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.) tried to get the Coyotes going in the bottom of the sixth with a homer to right, but the Coyotes could not add additional runs on the board.

KWU outhit York 11-5 in the game as Olson and Esquilin-Cruz had three each. Brown and Gable had two hits.

Starter Spencer Foley (SR/Lancaster, Calif.) took the loss, allowing six runs, five earned, on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts in five and a third innings. Ritter Steinmann (SO/Oroville, Calif.) went two-thirds allowing a run on a hit, KT Gearlds (SR/Ingram, Texas) went two innings, and Ryan Sandoval (SR/El Paso, Texas) pitched the ninth with two strikeouts.

KWU returns to action with a weekend series against Tabor. Friday’s single game starts at 3 p.m. at Dean Evans, followed by a doubleheader started at noon on Saturday.