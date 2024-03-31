Baseball sweeps the Swedes to pick up 13th straight win

Kansas Wesleyan Baseball rolled to its 13th consecutive win as the Coyotes swept a weekend series from the Bethany Swedes on Friday and Saturday.

Wesleyan outscored the Swedes 38-13 over the three game stretch, winning 17-8 on Friday and 9-4 in the first game Saturday and capping the sweep with a 12-1 win.

The Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes are coming back to Salina with their brooms held high after finishing the sweep of the Bethany College Swedes with a pair of victories from Saturday’s doubleheader.

Game one ended in the Coyotes favor with a 9-4 victory, with the offense starting strong with a three-run first inning. Kansas Wesleyan stayed consistent through the rest of the game, thanks to a two run HR from Kendall Foster . Foster finished the game with a triple, a home run and a stolen base.

Pitcher Jarrett Brannen added another victory to his win column after pitching six innings with eight strikeouts. Brannen now has seven victories on the season.

Reliever Ritter Steinmann came in to finish the final three innings only allowing one hit, earning the three-inning save.

The Coyotes earned their 13th victory in a row with a 12-1 seven inning victory.

Starter Brett Maddock pitched a complete game with ten strikeouts and one earned run. Maddock also finished the game with no walks.

First baseman Cruz Oxford led Kansas Wesleyan with four RBIs and three hits.

On Friday the Coyotes rocked the Swedes for a 17-8 win.

Wesleyan jumped out to a 3-0 lead to start Friday’s game on a leadoff homer by Jacob Williamson , then Eric Romero walked with the bases loaded to bring in a run and Coulson Riggs scored the third run of the inning scoring on a wild pitch.

Bethany tied it with three in the bottom of the inning, but the Coyotes were back on it in the second.

Alex Garcia led off the frame with a single and later scored on a wild pitch. Kendall Foster reached on an error and then scored when Jarrett Gable singled and runners advancing on an error. Tyler Favretto later doubled in another run for the Coyotes.

Bethany got one in the bottom of the second, but the Coyotes got it right back in the third as Gable got a run home reaching on a fielder’s choice.

The Coyotes added another in the fourth on a bases loaded walk to Garcia.

Foster homered in the fifth and Favretto had a RBI double in the inning as KWU extended the lead to 10-5 and in the seventh the Coyotes added three more and capped it with four runs in the ninth which included a 2-run Williamson homer.

Favretto went 4-for-4 in the game while Williamson, Foster and Garcia had three hits each. Steinmann got the win in relief not allowing a hit in two innings.

Kansas Wesleyan will look to keep the streak going as the Coyotes play the first of three midweek games with the Sterling Warriors on Tuesday in Sterling. KWU hosts Central Christian on Wednesday, then plays a weekend series with Saint Mary on Saturday and Sunday.