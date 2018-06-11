Baseball/Softball Complex Proposed to Commission

A group consisting of citizens, schools and community organizations is proposing a new baseball/softball complex, which would be funded by a public / private sponsorship.

A group called Salina Athletic Partners, which includes Salina Baseball Enterprises, Visit Salina, USD 305, Sacred Heart High School, St. John’s Military School, and Kansas Wesleyan University, unveiled plans to the Salina City Commission during a study session on Monday afternoon.

The proposal is to update the current facilities at Bill Burke Park and the East Crawford Recreation Area. A new baseball stadium and two championship softball fields are also included in the plans.

The project, which includes the installation of field turf at the venues, would cost a total of $8 million, over three phases.

Phase I features the application of turf and various improvements of Dean Evans Stadium and the four fields at Bill Burke Park. The second phase is the building of a second premier baseball stadium adjacent to Dean Evans along with two premier softball/youth baseball stadiums. The final phase includes construction of two new fields and an additional parking lot at Bill Burke Park.

It would be funded through a private / public partnership.

Concerns about the current facilities, including the possibility of losing baseball and softball state tournaments, are prompting the effort.