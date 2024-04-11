Baseball sees streak come to end as Coyotes split with Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. – All good things must come to an end at some point. On Wednesday, the Kansas Wesleyan Baseball team saw its long winning streak come to an end as the Coyotes split with the Hastings College Broncos in a non-conference doubleheader.

Wesleyan won the first game 10-3 to extend the streak to 20 games, but fell 5-4 in the second game to the Broncos.

In the second game the Coyotes had to rally from a 5-1 deficit and nearly pulled off the comeback but came up just short.

The Coyotes got a run back in the top of the sixth after heading into the inning down four runs as Reece Bishop singled to bring in Cruz Oxford who singled earlier in the inning.

KWU went for a 2-out rally in the seventh, as Coulson Riggs singled, and Jarrett Gable tripled to bring in the run. Oxford then followed with a single that allowed Gable to score, however the Coyotes couldn’t push the tying run across.

Wesleyan won the opener 10-3.

The Coyotes struck first when Gable drove in Jacob Williamson who led off the inning with a walk.

Hastings got two back in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead, but another late rally by the Coyotes saw them take control.

Alex Garcia drove in the tying run in the fourth on a single, and Gable walked with the bases loaded to put the Coyotes up 3-2.

Williamson’s bases loaded triple in the fifth highlighted the 4-run frame for the Coyotes as KWU pushed the lead to 7-2.

Tyler Favretto drove in a run in the sixth and the Coyotes added two more on another Williamson triple and a RBI ground out by Kendall Foster .

Wesleyan is back in action this weekend in a huge series with the Tabor Bluejays starting with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and a single game on Sunday at 1 p.m.