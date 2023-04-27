Baseball looks to clinch KCAC Baseball Championship this weekend

Kansas Wesleyan will look to win its first KCAC Baseball Regular Season championship since 2011 this weekend as the No. 22 ranked Coyotes head to Leavenworth to take on the University of Saint Mary Spires on Friday and Saturday in the final regular season series of the season.

The Coyotes currently sit in first place in the KCAC by a game over McPherson in the conference standings. KWU is 24-6 in the KCAC, McPherson is 23-7.

A lot remains to be decided atop the conference standings heading into the week’s final series, but as long as KWU and McPherson finish at least the same record over the weekend, KWU will be the KCAC Champion and No. 1 seed in next week’s KCAC tournament in Great Bend.

The KCAC Tournament is at the Great Bend Sports Complex in Great Bend and runs May 3-6. Three games will be played each day, starting at 11 a.m. each day. Tickets and tournament information will be posted soon at kcacsports.com.

Four key series remain on the Kansas Conference’s final weekend of play. KWU is at Saint Mary, McPherson hosts York, Ottawa hosts Bethany, and Tabor is at Friends.

Jarrett Gable (SR/Colleyville, Texas) leads a powerful Kansas Wesleyan lineup with a .439 average in 30 games in conference play. Gable also leads the Coyotes in hits with 47 and is tied for the team lead in RBI with 45 during conference play. He also had a team best 15 homeruns in conference play for the Coyotes. Gable ranks sixth in the KCAC in batting average, seventh in hits, leads the KCAC homeruns in conference play.

Overall, Gable leads the KCAC in homeruns along with teammate Kendall Foster (SR/Prosper, Texs) with 19. Gable’s 45 hits overall ranks fourth in the KCAC and his 68 RBI overall ranks second best in the KCAC. Foster and Gable rank seventh in the NAIA in homeruns.

Jarrett Brannen (JR/Bakersfield, Calif.) leads the KCAC and the NAIA in wins, posting a 12-0 overall record on the season. He’s 7-0 in the KCAC. Closer Ryan Sandoval (SR/El Paso, Texas) has four saves in KCAC play.