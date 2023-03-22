Baseball knocks off Sterling 6-1

Kansas Wesleyan baseball used an outstanding pitching performance by the entire pitching staff to come away with a 6-1 win over the Sterling College Warriors on Tuesday at Dean Evans Stadium in the mid-week Kansas Conference contest between the teams.

The Coyotes used seven different pitchers in the game – dubbed as a ‘Johnny Wholestaff’ game.

Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.) got the Coyotes on the board in the bottom of the second with a leadoff homer. The pitch prior to the homer, Brown fouled one off that flew well beyond the fence in foul territory, but he was not off on his next swing sending the ball out well beyond the fence in right.

The Coyotes appeared to be ready to add more runs putting Jarrett Gable (SR/Colleyville, Texas) on with a single and Diego Fisher (SR/Hollister, Calif.) with a walk, but Diego Solis (SO/El Paso, Texas) lined a hard hit ball back to the pitcher for a tough luck double play to end the inning.

Solis got a little reprise in the fourth, singling to center field after the Coyotes had loaded the bases, scoring Dustin Sipe (SR/Aztec, N.M.) making it 2-0.

Kendall Foster (SR/Prosper, Texs) drove in KWU’s lone run in the fifth with a ground rule double that hopped the fence right at the 355 sign in right center after Adrian Villalobos (SO/Kelseyville, Calif.) singled and then stole second base.

Gable led off the KWU sixth with a double and then scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The Coyotes put two on the board in the seventh. Foster walked and Sipe was hit by a pitch before Zack Beatty (JR/Maple Park, Ill.) connected for a RBI single to right center, and Gable followed with a single that barely caught the right field line for a fair ball and another run for the Coyotes.

Wesleyan’s pitchers got out of a jam in the ninth, only allowing Sterling to score one run after loading the bases with one out in the inning.

Gable had three hits to lead the Coyotes, while Beatty added two.

Spencer Foley (SR/Lancaster, Calif.) picked up the win for the Coyotes, getting the start and going three innings allowing one hit and three strikeouts. Zach Westbrook (JR/Azle, Texas) went two innings with two strikeouts and a walk. Danny Ramirez (SO/Calexico, Calif.) pitched an inning with two strikeouts, Ritter Steinmann (SO/Oroville, Calif.) pitched an inning, allowing a hit, Cayden Diccion (SR/Piedmont, Calif.) went an inning allowing a hit with three strikeouts, Sam Cooper (SO/Franklin, Tenn.) went a third of an inning allowing a run on a hit and KT Gearlds (SR/Ingram, Texas) went two-thirds with a strikeout to close it out.

The Coyotes are back at home on Saturday and Sunday hosting Southwestern at Dean Evans Stadium. Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 2 p.m., followed by Sunday’s single game at 1 p.m.