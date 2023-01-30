Baseball gets first win, knocking off Park Gilbert 5-1

TEMPE, Ariz. – Kansas Wesleyan Baseball left Arizona on a good note as the Coyotes beat Park Gilbert 5-1 on Sunday at Tempe Diablo Park, the spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels.

Park took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but that was the only run the Buccaneers could muster the entire game.

The Coyotes tied it in the top of the third as Reece Bishop (JR/Colorado Springs, Colo.) walked and then scored on Jarrett Gable (SR/Colleyville, Texas)’s double.

Three walks and a hit batter to open the sixth yielded the first of three runs for the Coyotes as Diego Solis (SO/El Paso, Texas) walked to bring in Dustin Sipe (SR/Aztec, N.M.), who led off the inning with a walk. Bishop drove in a run with a hit to right, and the third run of the frame came in when Gable hit into a double play.

The Coyotes added one more in the ninth as Kendall Foster (SR/Prosper, Texs) tripled and then scored on Sipe’s single to center.

Five different players had a hit each for the Coyotes.

Starter Jarrett Brannen (JR/Bakersfield, Calif.) picked up the win, allowing one run while scattering five hits over seven innings, to go along with six strikeouts. Nathan Righi (JR/Pekin, Ill.) and Ryan Sandoval (SR/El Paso, Texas) each threw an inning of relief.

The Coyotes will open the home portion of the schedule next Saturday, hosting Peru State at Noon at Dean Evans Stadium. The 3-game series concludes Sunday and starts a 12-game nearly month-long homestand for the Coyotes.