Baseball gets back to .500 completing series sweep of Peru State

Kansas Wesleyan Baseball got its record back to .500 on the season as the Coyotes completed a 3 game sweep of the Peru State Bobcats on Sunday with a 13-3 run rule shortened win at Dean Evans Stadium.

It was the second run rule win of the series for the Coyotes, who won Saturday’s series opener 18-1.

After giving up two runs in the first to Peru State, the Coyotes proceeded to score the next 11 in the game, and added two more in the sixth to complete the win.

Wesleyan’s bats were still hot in Sunday’s contest as KWU had 15 hits to score the 13 runs.

After Peru’s two runs to start the game, KWU got one back in the bottom of the first as Kendall Foster (SR/Prosper, Texs) walked and later scored on Zack Beatty (JR/Maple Park, Ill.)’s single to left.

The Coyotes took the lead in the bottom of the second. Jarrett Gable (SR/Colleyville, Texas) doubled and then scored on Diego Fisher (SR/Hollister, Calif.)’s double. Two batters later Foster homered for the third time in the series giving the Coyotes the lead.

Wesleyan broke it open in the third. Kevin Esquilin-Cruz (SR/Trujilo Alto, Puerto Rico) led off the inning with a bunt single, Diego Solis (SO/El Paso, Texas) reached on an error and then Zach Olson (JR/Red Deer, Alberta) doubled in the first run of the inning off the wall in right center. Gable drove in a run with a ground out, Fisher followed with a RBI single, Foster doubled to score Fisher and Dustin Sipe (SR/Aztec, N.M.) hit a 2-run homer over the scoreboard in left to put the Coyotes up 10-2.

Fisher kept his solid day going in his first start of the season singling in the fifth, going to third on an error, and then scoring on Foster’s sacrifice fly.

Peru State scored in the sixth, but the Coyotes answered right back. Esquilin-Cruz led off with a walk, and then scored after stealing third, and a throwing error by Peru State allowed the run to score. Fisher capped the scoring with a RBI double.

Fisher was a perfect 4 of 4 in his first start of the season, driving in three runs. Foster, Sipe and Esquilin-Cruz had two hits each. Foster drove in four runs.

Luis Villanueva (JR/Willis, Texas) picked up the win for the Coyotes, scattering five hits over fine innings, allowing two runs, and striking out five. Spencer Foley (SR/Lancaster, Calif.) pitched an inning, and Ritter Steinmann (SO/Oroville, Calif.) also got an inning on the mound for the Coyotes.

The Coyotes continue their most of February homestand next weekend, hosting Doane University on Friday at 2 p.m. and in a doubleheader on Saturday starting at Noon, at Dean Evans Stadium.