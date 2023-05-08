Baseball falls to McPherson in KCAC Tournament Final 6-5 in extra innings

GREAT BEND – The Kansas Wesleyan Baseball team saw its run in the KCAC Tournament come to a close on Saturday as the Coyotes dropped a 6-5 decision to the McPherson Bulldogs in 11 innings on Saturday at Great Bend Sports Complex.

The Coyotes now await the NAIA National Championship Opening Round assignment and match-ups. KWU will find out location and opponents on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. as the NAIA will release Opening Round information in a selection show live online.

McPherson took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning of the pitcher’s duel between KWU starter Zach Westbrook (JR/Azle, Texas) and McPherson’s Blake Maddock.

Wesleyan finally broke through in the fifth inning on a 2-out rally. Zach Olson (JR/Red Deer, Alberta) singled as did Kansuke Okada (SR/Osaka, Japan). William Dryburgh (SR/St. Joseph, Mo.) followed with a RBI single to score Olson and get the Coyotes on the board.

The Coyotes took the lead in the top of the eighth, putting four on the board. Dryburgh was hit by a pitch to start the inning, Kendall Foster (SR/Prosper, Texs) walked followed by RBI singles by Sipe and Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.). Zack Beatty (JR/Maple Park, Ill.) made it three in a row with a hit to center. Jarrett Gable (SR/Colleyville, Texas) walked to load the bases and Olson walked to force in a run.

McPherson got one back in the bottom of the inning, and then scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to tie things up. The Bulldogs had a chance to end it, with the bases loaded, but Sam Cooper (SO/Franklin, Tenn.) came in and got a strikeout to end the threat.

The Coyotes had runners at second and third with one out, but couldn’t score in the top of the 10th. Cooper would strike out the side in the bottom of the inning.

McPherson would win it in the bottom of the 11th on a homer.

Dryburgh, Kevin Esquilin-Cruz (SR/Trujilo Alto, Puerto Rico) and Olson had two hits each for the Coyotes.