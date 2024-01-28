Baseball drops series finale to Texas Wesleyan 9-4

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kansas Wesleyan Baseball dropped the final game of its three-game series to the Texas Wesleyan Rams by a 9-4 score on Sunday afternoon at Sycamore Park.



An error in the bottom of the first inning allowed the first run to score for the Rams, and Texas Wesleyan extended the lead to 2-0 in the third with a run.



Back came the Coyotes in the top of the fourth as Zack Beatty hit a 2-run homer that also drove in Jarrett Gable who led off the frame with a single.



The Rams regained the lead in the bottom of the frame and blew the game open with five runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning to take an 8-2 lead.



After Texas Wesleyan added a run in the sixth, the Coyotes got two back in the seventh when Adrian Villalobos reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed Reece Bishop to score after starting the frame with a walk. The Coyotes added the second run when Jacob Williamson connected on an RBI double to score Villalobos.



KWU was held to six hits in the game, two from Bishop. Starting pitcher Brett Maddock suffered the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on eight hits with a walk and a strikeout.



The Coyotes are back in action next weekend, opening the home portion of the schedule on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against Baker University at Dean Evans Stadium in a doubleheader. The Baker series will conclude on Sunday with a single game in Baldwin City.