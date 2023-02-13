Baseball drops series finale to Doane

Kansas Wesleyan Baseball was expecting a big challenge from Doane in the series finale on Sunday at Dean Evans Stadium.

In front of a large and boisterous, but civil crowd, the Coyotes jumped out to a 10-3 lead, but couldn’t hold it as Doane came back and picked up a 13-10 win.

Wesleyan still picked up the series win over the Tigers.

Doane struck first with three runs in the first inning, but the Coyotes matched the output in the bottom of the inning.

Back-to-back walks to William Dryburgh (SR/St. Joseph, Mo.) and Kendall Foster (SR/Prosper, Texs) started the Coyote rally. Dustin Sipe (SR/Aztec, N.M.) reached on a fielder’s choice that did not yield an out, and Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.) drove in the first run with a fielder’s choice beating out a throw down the line to break up a double play.

Diego Solis (SO/El Paso, Texas) later doubled home two runs in the inning to tie things up.

The Coyotes took a 10-3 lead, plating seven runs in the second.

Another 2-out rally for the Coyotes produced all seven runs. Jarrett Gable (SR/Colleyville, Texas) led off the inning with a single, and after two outs, Foster was hit by a pitch, Sipe walked, and then a wild pitch netted the first run. Brown followed with a towering 3-run homer. Zack Beatty (JR/Maple Park, Ill.) singled, Solis reached on an error, Kevin Esquilin-Cruz (SR/Trujilo Alto, Puerto Rico) drove in a run, and Gable followed with a 2-run single for the Coyotes.

Doane got three back in the third, and tied it in the sixth with four runs.

The Tigers took the lead in the seventh, and added a run in the ninth.

Brown drove in four for the Coyotes on two hits, while Gable was the only other Coyote to record multiple hits. Starter Luis Villanueva (JR/Willis, Texas) went four and two-thirds before leaving with an injury, striking out seven. Spencer Foley (SR/Lancaster, Calif.) took the loss in relief for the Coyotes.

The Coyotes are back in action on Saturday, starting a 3-game series with Dakota Wesleyan at Noon at Dean Evans Stadium.