Baseball completes sweep of York, posts 10th straight win

Pitching: Brett Maddock threw a complete game allowing four hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

Hitting: KWU scored 16 runs on 17 hits with three Coyotes getting three hits apiece.

Defense: Just one error.

Outcome: A dominant 16-2 run-rule victory at Dean Evans Stadium and a sweep of the three-game series.

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes checked every box in their Kansas Conference game against York on Saturday afternoon.

KWU extended its winning streak to 10 and improved to 21-7, 14-4 in the KCAC.

The Coyotes didn’t waste any time taking control scoring five runs in the first three innings and giving Maddock a sizable cushion to work with. Jarrett Gable singled in Jacob Williamson and Kendall Foster in the first inning, Eric Romero’s single scored Reece Bishop in the second and Tyler Favretto’s double scored Foster and Cruz Oxford in the third.

Meanwhile Maddock (1-0) allowed two hits and no runs through the first five innings.

“Our offense got off to a great start and gave Brett a lead to pitch with,” KWU coach Bill Neale said. “Their one through five (hitters) are one of the best one through fives in the conference. When you have the lead, you can do some different things and it’s a little better.”

The game was scheduled to be played in York, Nebraska but was moved to Salina because of weather issues.

The Coyotes had no issues from start to finish. The game became a rout when they scored 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings and led 15-0.

Favretto, who drove in six runs, singled home two runs in the fifth and Romero doubled in two more. They added six runs in the sixth as Kendall Foster hit a solo homer, Favretto belted a two-run homer, Jalen Jones drew a bases loaded walk and Williamson hit a two-run single. Foster and Favretto’s home runs were down the leftfield line – both are lefthanded hitters.

KWU scored its final run in the seventh when Jackson Harriger scored on an error.

Favretto, Foster and Williamson apiece while Bishop, Romero, and Gable had two each.

“Fav was a triple away from the cycle,” Neale said of Favretto. “He’s had kind of a tough year at the plate but he’s hit balls hard, they just haven’t fell in (for hits) for him. It was good to see some fall in and see him get those RBI too.

“It was a great day, it was a great team effort when it came to the offense.”

Maddock allowed two earned runs – a pair of solo homers in the sixth – in seven innings.

“Brett was outstanding, he’s settling in,” Neale said. “He struggled at the start of the year a little bit but he’s new and kind of feeling his way in. Him and coach Huff (pitching coach Tyler Huffstickler ) are on the same page and he’s executed a bunch of pitches. He’s getting better every outing.”

Neale said the 10-game streak has been a team effort.

“It’s people stepping up at different times and different people stepping up,” he said. “We were kind of leaning on Gable, Foster and Williamson at the start of the year and we can’t do it all the time, we need other guys. Through this 10-game stretch someone different has stepped up, a lot of people off the bench.”

The Coyotes play rival Bethany in a three-game series next weekend in Lindsborg. It starts with a single game at 3 p.m. Friday followed by a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.