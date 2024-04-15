Baseball completes sweep of No. 23 Tabor with 10-2 win in series finale

Kansas Wesleyan Baseball picked up its 20th consecutive Kansas Conference win as the Coyotes completed a three-game sweep of the Tabor College Bluejays with a 10-2 win on Sunday at Dean Evans Stadium.

The Coyotes improved to 25-4 in the KCAC with the win and 34-8 overall heading into Tuesday’s home game with Sterling.

Tabor took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on Marcelo Aguirre’s solo homer, and the scored stayed there until the bottom of the third when the Coyotes broke it open.

It was another 2-out rally for the Coyotes as Jarrett Gable started the charge with a double to left and then scored on Cruz Oxford’s single through the right side. Tyler Favretto walked and Reece Bishop followed with a RBI single back through the middle.

Zach Beatty followed with a massive 3-run homer to right center to put the Coyotes up 5-1.

Wesleyan added another run in the fourth on another 2-out rally. Favretto led it off with a single, Bishop was hit by a pith and Beatty drove in the run with a single to left to score courtesy runner Coulson Riggs .

Favretto extended Wesleyan’s lead to 8-1 in the bottom of the sixth with a 2-run homer that also brought in Oxford who led off the inning with a single.

Tabor got a run back in the seventh, but the Coyotes got it right back in the bottom of the inning on Oxford’s sacrifice to score Kendall Foster who had doubled earlier in the inning.

The Coyotes added one more run in the eighth on Favretto’s second homer of the game, a solo shot to make it 10-2.

Pedro Ramirez was masterful for the Coyotes on the hill, going seven innings, holding Tabor’s high-powered offense to two runs on five hits while striking out five. Ritter Steinmann struck out the side in the eighth and KT Gearlds finished it off with a perfect ninth.

Favretto went 4-for-4 in the game with three RBI, Beatty was 3-for-3 with four driven in.

The Coyotes host Sterling on Tuesday, then have another huge series next weekend hosting Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday and Sunday at The Dean.