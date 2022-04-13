Baseball completes series sweep of Sterling with 13-5 win

STERLING – The Kansas Wesleyan Baseball team completed the season sweep of the Sterling Warriors on Tuesday winning 13-5 over the Warriors at the Sterling Baseball Field.

The series with the Warriors was spread out over three mid-week games as KWU, York and Sterling all are in a mid-week grouping, while the Coyotes face the rest of the challenging Kansas Conference schedule in weekend series.

The Coyotes got things started in the second inning, as Reece Bishop (SO/Colorado Springs, Colo.) doubled to score Josh Sandoval (SR/Glendale, Ariz.) and Aaron Gardner (SR/Tucson, Ariz.) followed with a 3-run homer to make it 4-0 Coyotes.

Wesleyan added five more in the third. Sandoval hit a 3-run homer, Bishop drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Gardner had a RBI double to make it 9-0.

Sterling got two runs in the third and another in the fourth, both on homers as the win was blowing hard out to right field at the ball park, making fielding adventurous for all.

The Coyotes got a run in the sixth on an error on a ball by Dustin Sipe (JR/Aztec, N.M.), and another in the eighth on a ground-rule double by Sipe that scored William Dryburgh (SR/St. Joseph, Mo.).

Zach Olson (SO/Red, Alberta) added a 2-run homer in the ninth ahead of Sterling’s homer in the bottom of the inning to close it out.

Sandoval, Olson and Gardner all had three hits for the Coyotes. Gardner drove in four, Sandoval three.

KT Gearlds (JR/Ingram, Texas) got the win for the Coyotes in relief, holding Sterling to a hit in an inning and two-thirds with four strikeouts. Starter Jansen Lublin (JR/San Diego, Calif.) gave up three runs on eight hits in four and two-thirds with seven strikeouts. Cesar Rodriguez (SO/Houston, Texas) pitched two-thirds of and inning and Ryan Sandoval (JR/El Paso, Texas) threw two innings to close the game with four strikeouts.

The Coyotes play their final home series of the season on Friday and Saturday, hosting the Saint Mary Spires at Dean Evans Stadium. Friday’s single nine-inning game starts at 4 p.m. Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.