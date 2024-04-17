Baseball blasts Sterling 21-4 to complete series sweep

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes finished their series against the Sterling Warriors with their brooms held high, finishing the sweep with a 21-4 victory on Tuesday afternoon at Dean Evans Stadium.

Even though pitcher Zack Westbrook gave up back-to-back solo home runs to the Warriors early, Westbrook shut down the Sterling offense by only allowing two hits, two runs and two walks in five innings pitched.

Reliever Nate Galusha came in to finish the contest strong for Kansas Wesleyan with three hits and two earned runs in two innings pitched.

The game started strong for the Coyotes with a six run first inning, including a grand slam from 2B Adrian Villalobos , who finished the game 2-for-3 with five RBI.

Villalobos wasn’t the only star of the afternoon for Kansas Wesleyan however, with eight separate batters recording at least one RBI. Villabos five, Jacob Williamson one, Kendall Foster two, Reese Bishop two, Zack Beatty three, Jalen Jones one, Jackson Harriger two and Alex Garcia two.

After the quick start, the Coyotes kept the offense rolling with every starter in the lineup recording at least one hit.

“We got what we needed to do done,” Coulson Riggs said, after scoring four times in the game as a courtesy runner, and also recording a hit in a pinch-hit role in the sixth inning.

“Now it’s onto the next one.”

Tuesday’s game marked the last midweek matchup for the Coyotes as they gear up for their final home series of the season against the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles on Saturday and Sunday.