Baseball Announces 2024 Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State baseball announced the 56-game 2024 regular season schedule on Friday.

The slate is loaded with quality opponents, highlighted by a trip to the Jax College Baseball Classic to battle Virginia, Auburn and Iowa, home series against Long Beach State, Nebraska and Gonzaga, plus midweek matchups with Oral Roberts, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State. 30 of Wichita State’s 56 games are against teams that finished last season in the top 100 of the RPI.

Fans can catch every game at Eck Stadium this season by purchasing 2024 Season Tickets at GoShockers.com/tickets or by calling the Ticket Office at 316-978-3267.

The 2024 home opener is scheduled for March 1 against Utah Tech, the first of 29 home games on the docket. Wichita State is slated to host a game at Riverfront Stadium in downtown Wichita for a fourth consecutive season; details for that contest will be announced in the coming days.

Wichita State opens the season with a three-game series on the road at Little Rock on February 16, kicking off a stretch of seven straight road contests to begin the year. The longest homestand of the season runs from March 8-19, as the Shockers play nine consecutive games in the 316.

The American Athletic Conference schedule consists of 27 games divided into nine three-game series. The Shockers host new conference members Rice (March 28-30), Florida Atlantic (April 12-14) and Charlotte (May 10-12) at Eck Stadium, along with a home series against Tulane (April 26-28). WSU hits the road for conference sets against UAB (March 22-24), South Florida (April 5-7), East Carolina (April 19-21), UTSA (May 3-5) and Memphis (May 16-18).

The midweek schedule is filled with familiar opponents. The Shockers play Oral Roberts, Kansas, and Kansas State twice, with three matchups scheduled against both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

The American Athletic Conference tournament is scheduled for May 21-26 in Clearwater, Florida. The tournament will once again be held at BayCare Ballpark, spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Shockers are coming off a 30-25 season a year ago that included a 14-10 mark in the American Athletic Conference. Head coach Brian Green is in his first year with the program and returns lineup mainstays Mauricio Millan, Seth Stroh, and Jaden Gustafson, plus reliable arms Caden Favors and Matt Wilkinson. The roster is bolstered by a recruiting class that was ranked 36th nationally by Perfect Game.

