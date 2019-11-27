Barton County Resident Claims $210,000 Lottery Prize

A Barton county resident has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving after claiming a large lottery jackpot.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the lucky winner won $210,000 in the November 23rd Super Kansas Cash drawing.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Ampride located at 2300 10th Street in Great Bend. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus.

The next Super Kansas Cash drawing is Wednesday, November 27. The current jackpot is $110,000.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes. PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.