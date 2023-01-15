Salina, KS

Barletta Promoted at Bethany

Todd PittengerJanuary 15, 2023

A Salina native is now in charge of alumni engagement at Bethany College in Lindsborg.

According to the school, Emily Barletta has stepped into the role of Director of Alumni Engagement. Previously serving as the Coordinator of Donor Relations, Barletta began her new role on January 6th.

Barletta, a Salina native, comes to Bethany from the Kansas City area. While working in the Sjogren Center at Bethany, she is finishing her final hours toward her bachelor’s degree in Sports Management having transferred from Washburn University.

“I’m incredibly excited for this new journey and role at Bethany. I’ve seen the impact our Alumni have on our campus and the community. I look forward to the opportunity to bridge the gap between graduates, current, and future Swedes,” says Barletta.

“We are excited to have Emily transition to the role of Alumni Director. Her desire to connect with those around her along with her vibrant personality make her an excellent choice as we continue to build our alumni network and share the remarkable stories of our alumni excelling all over the world,” explains Jacob Spilker, Vice President of Advancement and Alumni Engagement.

All alumni are welcome to connect with Barletta at [email protected] or at [email protected].

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved.

