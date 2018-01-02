Bar Fight Began with Nerf Gun

Police are looking for four known suspects after a scuffle at a Salina bar.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Collin Wood of Manhattan was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with cuts on his face after being punched in the parking lot behind Big Nose Kate’s at 117 N. Santa Fe.

Police say an argument began inside the bar Sunday around 1am when someone shot a Nerf gun at Wood and his friend.

The dispute spilled into the parking lot where one of the four known suspects may have used brass knuckles to hit Wood in the face.