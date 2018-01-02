Salina, KS

Now: 27 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 27 ° | Lo: 16 °

Bar Fight Began with Nerf Gun

KSAL StaffJanuary 2, 2018

Police are looking for four known suspects after a scuffle at a Salina bar.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Collin Wood of Manhattan was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with cuts on his face after being punched in the parking lot behind Big Nose Kate’s at 117 N. Santa Fe.

Police say an argument began inside the bar Sunday around 1am when someone shot a Nerf gun at Wood and his friend.

The dispute spilled into the parking lot where one of the four known suspects may have used brass knuckles to hit Wood in the face.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Bar Fight Began with Nerf Gun

Police are looking for four known suspects after a scuffle at a Salina bar. Captain Paul Forreste...

January 2, 2018 Comments

Man’s Jaw Broken after Calling Cops

Kansas News

January 2, 2018

Troopers Have Busy New year

Kansas News

January 2, 2018

Saline County Sheriff truck

Chevy Truck Stolen

Kansas News

January 2, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bar Fight Began with Nerf...
January 2, 2018Comments
Man’s Jaw Broken af...
January 2, 2018Comments
Troopers Have Busy New ye...
January 2, 2018Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Chevy Truck Stolen
January 2, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018