Bar Fight, Arrest

A Moundridge man was transported to the hospital after a fight in a Saline County bar.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that just after 1am Saturday, deputies were sent to Outlaws, 1676 W. State Street after a fist fight erupted inside.

Deputies say 26-year-old Taylor Smyth had multiple cuts on his face and a bruised eye when authorities approached him to talk. Smyth reportedly then pushed a deputy before being taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

He was transported to Salina Regional Heath Center for treatment and could also be facing charges for battery of a law enforcement officer.

Sheriff Soldan says they are still investigating the fight and have a possible suspect who was involved in the incident.