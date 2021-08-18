Banquet to Feature Comedian in September

Comedian Mike G. Williams is coming to Salina to help a local agency celebrate forty years of ministry.

Salina Rescue Mission’s annual fundraising banquet is coming up Tuesday, September 14th at the Webster Conference Center. Executive Director Chad Young with the Mission tells KSAL News that Covid-19 knocked the event off the calendar in 2020, but Williams agreed to save the date and perform this year.

Williams is a nationally known speaker, comedian, and writer, and is heard daily on the SiriusXM’s Laugh USA. He has recorded numerous comedy projects, and written fourteen books.

The banquet has two settings, Noon and 6:30pm and Young says those wanting to attend need to respond by September 1st.

RSVP by phone or email by September 1st 785-819-5425 [email protected]