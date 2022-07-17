Banking on Salina LPGA Event

When a prestigious national tournament begins in Salina later this week a Salina bank will be at the forefront. The Bennington State Bank is the Title Sponsor for the 2022 Senior LPGA Championship tournament coming to the Salina Country Club this week, on July 21-24. Among other things, the bank is helping four area golfers live a dream by playing a round with one Annika Sorenstam, of the best female golfers in history.

According to the bank, together with JRI Hospitality and Salina Country Club, they are honored to help bring this premier golfing event to Salina.

“This collaboration is very exciting for us to give back to the community and help pave the way for bringing this premier sporting event to Salina,” said Bennington State Bank President and CEO Darren Gragg. “Along with Salina Country Club and JRI Hospitality, we look forward to welcoming the LPGA back to Kansas!”

The Bennington State Bank is a company rooted in giving back to Central Kansas communities. They strive to make an impact in their communities and have a positive effect in the lives of others.

“We are honored to be the Title sponsor and proud to support our communities and customers. We are looking forward to the volunteer opportunities to serve our community, the players, and Salina Country Club/JRI Hospitality for this great event!” said Susan Young, SVP, Bennington State Bank.

As part of the 4-day Senior LPGA Championship event, there will be a Pro-Am round on Thursday, July 21, where teams register to play a round of golf with an LPGA Legend at Salina Country Club.

The Bennington State Bank has selected four women golfers in the Central Kansas area to make up their Pro-Am team which will play with Annika Sorenstam, Professional Golfer from Sweden. Annika is regarded as one of the best female golfers in history. She won the first two US Opens that she competed in and has been inducted into the World

Golf Hall of Fame.

“It is an honor to be able to watch so many amazing women professional golfers play at Salina Country Club for the Senior LPGA Championship and very exciting to have Annika Sorenstam playing with our BSB Pro-Am team!” said Carolyn Sichley, Bennington State Bank Marketing Officer.

The Bennington State Bank Pro-Am team players are Ellie Cobb from Salina, Abby Donovan from Concordia, Ida Linufvudh from Sweden, and Zoe Norton from Salina.

Ellie Cobb graduated from Salina Central in 2018 where in her senior year of golf went on to win the Class 5A state golf tournament by 8 strokes. After High School, Ellie continued her golfing career at Drury where she majored in Marketing and Finance and graduated this last fall and is now pursuing her master’s degree at Saint Louis University.

“I’m excited to watch how some of the all-time greats in Women’s golf navigate the course I grew up on, while getting to play alongside them! Thank you to Bennington State Bank for this incredible opportunity!” said Cobb.

Abby Donovan is currently a Freshman at Kansas Wesleyan University pursuing a degree in Business Management while also being a member of the women’s golf team. Graduating from Concordia High School last year, Abby placed 2nd in the Class 4A state tournament. She became the third player in Concordia girls golf history to be a four-time state placer. “I feel very fortunate and thankful to be a part of this wonderful event. I am excited for the learning experience and making lifelong memories,” said Donovan.

Ida Linufvudh is currently a Sophomore at Bethany and competed in the NAIA National Championship in Oklahoma City this past spring playing 21st overall out of 92 total golfers from around the country. At the conclusion of this year’s tournament year, Ida set 6 new program records. Ida lives in Balsta, Sweden and will be traveling back to

Salina to play in this event to fulfill her lifelong dream of playing with World Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam who is also from Sweden.

“I am from a small town right outside Stockholm, Sweden. What I am looking forward to most about playing in this pro-am is to get inspired in my golf. Also to have the opportunity to meet the most legendary women’s golf players that have made history in this sport,” said Lihufvudh about the tournament.

Zoe Norton graduated from Salina South this past spring and will be continuing her education this fall at Kansas State University majoring in Mechanical Engineering. While at Salina South she played all four years on the women’s varsity team and made state all four years going on to receiving an individual medalist award in her junior and senior

year. Zoe is active in The First Tee of Salina as a participant and coach and received the Governor’s Scholar, and Kansas State Scholar academic awards while attending Salina South.

“I am looking forward to playing with Annika Sorenstam and being able to watch great golf. I have been excited for the Senior LPGA Championship since the announcement of the location at Salina Country Club. I am excited to play alongside and watch the legends in the game of golf,” commented Norton.

Senior LPGA Championship Tournament tickets are available to purchase at salinacountryclub.com