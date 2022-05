A Salina area bank is putting out a fraud alert to warn its customers of a scam.

According to Sunflower Bank, they have been notified of fraudulent phone calls to customers asking for personal account information.

The bank says Sunflower will never contact you by phone and ask for your sensitive information, including your debit card PIN number. If you have disclosed your account information to anyone by phone recently, please contact Customer Care immediately.

Don’t fall for it, it’s a scam.