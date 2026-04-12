Bank Merger Officially Complete

Bennington State Bank has officially completed its acquisition of Flint Hills Bank.

According to the bank, the completed merger expands BSB’s footprint into new Kansas markets, including:

Eskridge

Osage City

Hartford

Burlingam

It further strengthens their commitment to serve communities across the region.

“This is an exciting milestone for both organizations,” said Darren Gragg, Chairman, President and CEO of Bennington State Bank. “We are proud to officially welcome the customers, employees, and communities of Flint Hills Bank to Bennington State Bank. Together, we share a strong commitment to relationship banking, local decision-making, and personalized service.”

Customers can expect a seamless transition, with continued service from familiar team members along with access to expanded products, services, and technology.

“Joining Bennington State Bank allows us to build on our strong foundation, continuing to deliver the personalized service our customers value while gaining access to additional resources,” said Pat Wiederholt of Flint Hills Bank.

Flint Hills Bank operates under its primary charter name while serving customers through four separately branded community bank locations, each with a strong local presence and identity:

Flint Hills Bank- Eskridge, Kansas

Bank of Osage City- Osage City, Kansas

Hartford State Bank- Hartford, Kansas

Bank of Burlingame- Burlingame, Kansas

Founded in 1887, Bennington State Bank remains dedicated to delivering full-service banking, wealth management, and lending solutions while maintaining its focus on community relationships and local service.