Bank Helping in Fire Recovery Effort

An area bank is helping in the recovery process following recent devastating wildfires which killed at least two people, destroyed homes and livestock, and blackened 163,000 acres of land.

According to Bennington State Bank, they are matching funds up to $50,000 to help farmers and ranchers in need through the Paradise Fire Relief fund.

Bennington State Bank says it is an agriculture bank and farmers and ranchers are at the core of who they are.

People can donate through the Paradise United Methodist Church link or they can go to any BSB location to drop off a check.

If you would like to make a donation that will be matched, you can give online at https://paradiseks.churchtrac.com/