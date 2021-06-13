Salina, KS

Bank to Celebrate Abilene Expansion

Todd PittengerJune 13, 2021

A new full-service bank is now open in Abilene.

According to Bennington State Bank, its Abilene full-service location, formerly BSB Loan Production Office, at 418 Northwest 3rd Street, is now open.

This is the bank’s eighth full service location and opened mid-May. The location includes a full-service retail space and drive-thru banking. Customers are welcomed in the lobby from 9 A.M to 3 P.M. and the drive-thru from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Join the bank for an Open House Celebration at their Abilene location on Friday, June 18. The Abilene Chamber will hold a Ribbon Cutting at 10:30 A.M. There will be complimentary Roll N Smoke BBQ served from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. The event is open to the public.

BSB  offers customers in the Abilene and Dickinson County area a broader scope of in-branch banking services, including consumer and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and small business lending, mortgage lending, business banking solutions, and leading edge digital and online banking solutions.

“We are excited to grow our presence in the Abilene market and offer competitive financial services to the residents and business owners in the area,” said Darren Gragg, President/CEO.

“BSB has a rich history with over a century of experience providing the latest banking services and offering outstanding, personal customer service that only a community bank can provide.”

 

 

 

