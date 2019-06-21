Bank Card Crime is Crime Stoppers Focus

Widespread bank card fraud is the focus this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On June 16th, 2019, law enforcement in Saline County began receiving calls from citizens who stated that their bank accounts were showing withdraws the citizens had not made, at various locations. The commonality was they were either Sunflower Bank Customers or had used a Sunflower Bank ATM.

As of June 20th, 2019, 8:00 AM, Saline County Law Enforcement Agencies had identified 147 possible victims. Many victims had multiple withdrawals. The vast majority of the usages of debit cards were outside of Saline County. Only four of the 147 events have occurred within the county. Law Enforcement heard from residents of Manhattan, Minneapolis, and Kanopolis, Kansas, as being victims as well.