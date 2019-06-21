Bank Card Crime is Crime Stoppers Focus

Widespread bank card fraud is the focus this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.
On June 16th, 2019, law enforcement in Saline County began receiving calls from citizens who stated that their bank accounts were showing withdraws the citizens had not made, at various locations. The commonality was they were either Sunflower Bank Customers or had used a Sunflower Bank ATM.
As of June 20th, 2019, 8:00 AM, Saline County Law Enforcement Agencies had identified 147 possible victims. Many victims had multiple withdrawals. The vast majority of the usages of debit cards were outside of Saline County. Only four of the 147 events have occurred within the county. Law Enforcement heard from residents of Manhattan, Minneapolis, and Kanopolis, Kansas, as being victims as well.
Locations of card usage have been:
Hutchinson, South Hutchinson, Newton, Burrton, Andover and Wichita, Kansas
Spencer, Springer, Ardmore, Norman, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma,
Denton and Houston, Texas,
Kansas City, Missouri.
Detectives in those jurisdictions have been contacted and are investigating the crimes that have occurred in their jurisdictions. Saline County Law Enforcement Investigators are seeking information as to the source of the data breach.
If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.