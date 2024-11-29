Bank Bag Person Sought

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who found a bank bag full of cash outside a Salina business, and are releasing a security camera image of him.

On Friday, November 22nd, at about 3:00 PM an employee of Dollar General on South 9th Street left the store and unknowingly dropped the store’s bank deposit bag. When this was discovered, employees reviewed the store surveillance system.

Video shows a male approximately 40 to 50 years old pick up the bag from the sidewalk just outside the store. The male enters the store, goes up to a register no one was at and then exits the store with the bank bag. He returns seconds later without the bank bag and purchases cigarettes before leaving. He does not turn in the bank bag, which contained over $1,500.

The male was driving a dark colored Chevy SUV.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2024-35109.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.