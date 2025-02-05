Ban Lifted On Cattle Imports From Mexico

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has lifted the three-month ban on cattle and bison imports from Mexico after numerous safeguards were implemented to protect the U.S. cattle herd from New World screwworm (NWS). The ban went into effect in November 2024 after NWS was detected in southern Mexico.

According to the agency, imports are scheduled to resume in the next several days. USDA-APHIS worked swiftly with Mexico to institute safety protocol that involves layers of veterinary inspection and treatment to prevent the spread of NWS and safely reopen trade.

As part of the comprehensive protocol signed between the countries, Mexico identified and prepared pre-export inspection pens in San Jeronimo, Chihuahua, and Agua Prieta, Sonora, which APHIS has inspected and approved. Cattle and bison will be inspected and treated for screwworm by trained and authorized veterinarians before entering the pre-export inspection pens, where they will again undergo inspection by Mexican officials. The animals then will undergo an inspection by APHIS before crossing at the Santa Teresa and Douglas Ports of Entry, respectively. Cattle and bison approved for importation also will be dipped in a solution to ensure they are otherwise insect- and tick-free. The U.S. and Mexico are working closely to approve additional pre-export inspection pens and reopen trade through other ports of entry.

For more information on the comprehensive protocol, click here.