Baler Burns Up

A farm implement was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon just east of Salina.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a fire crew from Rural Fire District #5 was sent to the area of Holmes Road and Crawford after black smoke was seen billowing into the sky around 2:10pm.

Deputies say Marvin Reinert was using a John Deer mega-wide baler in a field in the 600 block of Holmes Road when a bearing went out causing the machine to overheat and catch fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

Reinert was able to unhitch his tractor before the fire spread. The baler is listed as a total loss.