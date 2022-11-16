Salina, KS

Bail Call Scam Alert

KSAL StaffNovember 16, 2022

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to a scam that begins with a phone call.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, the scammer identifies themselves as a deputy with Salina County and then convinces the victim that a family member needs bond money to get out of jail.

Sheriff Soldan is reminding citizens that the Sheriff’s Office does not contact family members on behalf of inmates to request bond money.

Inmates have access to phones in the Saline County Jail and are given opportunities to make calls to friends and family regarding their bonds.

Sheriff Soldan added, “At no time will an employee from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office call citizens and request bond money from them over the phone.”

Anyone with questions or information about this scam is encouraged to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500

