Baggage Carousel and Testing Air Taxis in Salina

On the heels of SkyWest Airlines announcement that will bring a maintenance facility to Salina Regional Airport, Pieter Miller, C.M., Executive Director for the Salina Airport Authority joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with an update from his desk.

Miller commented that the Salina location will help support maintenance on some of SkyWest’s fleet of 500 plus regional jets, including the aircraft currently operating United Express flights in and out of Salina.

Miller added that Salina is also making a push for testing air taxis in the near future https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Pieter-Miller-taxies.mp3

Other updates to the MJ Kennedy Air Terminal will include an enlarged parking lot and a baggage carousel system to speed luggage delivery for those arriving in Salina. Miller says over 36,000 people flew in and out of the Salina Airport in 2025.

A soft opening for the newly expanded terminal is set for mid-June.