Backyard Pool Damaged

KSAL StaffJuly 1, 2021

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after a homeowner was awakened by his security unit to find a man in his backyard in the 900 block of Seneca.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester the man was alerted to an intruder on Wednesday around 3:50am. He watched the suspect leave the property and then checked around for loss or damage.

Finding none he went back inside.When the sun came up, daylight revealed the suspect had cut five slits into the man’s above ground swimming pool causing $2,100.

The video shows a white male in his yard wearing a white shirt, green and white hat carrying a large knife.

Damage is estimated at $2,100.

