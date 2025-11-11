Backing SUV Strikes Woman

A Salina man was taken into custody after a domestic dispute left a woman scratched and bruised on a driveway in the 1200 block of Talley Drive.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeiglar tells KSAL News that 57-year-old Preston Pierce was arrested after he allegedly hit a 34-year-old female with a vehicle.

Police say the two were arguing on Sunday morning, Pierce was backing up in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade and hit the woman with one of the doors that was open on the SUV. She was transported by EMS to the hospital to be treated for scratches and bruises.

Pierce is now facing a charge of aggravated battery.