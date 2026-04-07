Backcountry Expedition Service Wins Pitch Challenge

A Salina-based backcountry hiking expedition service is this year’s Charlie Walker Pitch Challenge winner.
According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, Liam Deniau-Young took top honors at this year’s competition, which was held on April 1st.
The full list of winners includes:
- 1st Place ($6000) – HiCo – Liam Deniau-Young
- 2nd Place ($4000) – The Maker’s Shop – Rindi & Matt Guldner
- 3rd Place ($3000) – This Moment Mobile Events LLC -Kellen & Yessenia Womochil
- 4th Place ($2000) – Casa Dolores Café – Angelica Carrillo-Hernandez
- 5th Place ($1000) – Bobby’s Bees – William Heironymus
The entrepreneurial challenge is named in honor of local businessman Charlie Walker, the founder of Blue Beacon Truck Wash, Rolling Hills Zoo, and numerous other businesses. Walker spent his entire lifetime dedicated to local philanthropy and community support prior to passing away in 2012. His family continues Charlie’s commitment to the Salina community through a broad range of civic causes.
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Photos via Salina Community Economic Development Organization. CLick to enlarge.