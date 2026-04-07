Backcountry Expedition Service Wins Pitch Challenge

A Salina-based backcountry hiking expedition service is this year’s Charlie Walker Pitch Challenge winner.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, Liam Deniau-Young took top honors at this year’s competition, which was held on April 1st.

The full list of winners includes:

1st Place ($6000) – HiCo – Liam Deniau-Young

2nd Place ($4000) – The Maker’s Shop – Rindi & Matt Guldner

3rd Place ($3000) – This Moment Mobile Events LLC -Kellen & Yessenia Womochil

4th Place ($2000) – Casa Dolores Café – Angelica Carrillo-Hernandez