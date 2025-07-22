Back-to-School Fair Sets Students Up for Success

Saline County’s Back-to-School Fair has seen the community rally around its students and education system for over 25 years.

On Tuesday, Salina Central High School hosted both the Back-to-School Fair and Open Enrollment for Saline County students. Both events have been held on the same day for over five years now.

Through the halls of Salina Central, families and their students found an area where walk-in enrollment was taking place along with any help needed to complete online enrollment.

On the way to the secondary gym, students who were signed up received health screenings, along with sports and school physicals at no cost.

The Back-to-School Fair awaited students inside the gymnasium, where they picked up free notebooks, novels, and a backpack in their favorite color — each one filled with basic school supplies. Around 1,500 backpacks were donated locally this year.

The Community Resource Fair kicked off in the afternoon, bringing together more than 30 organizations which set up booths to inform families about the services they offer.

Lisa Newman of K-State Extension has organized the resource fair for years and confirmed that the list of organizations wanting to participate is always full.

Marti Ash, a family consultant for Heartland Early Education, called attending the Saline County Back-to-School Fair a “highlight” of the year.

“The best part about the fair is that when families come in to get their backpacks, they can turn around and see our tables right afterward,” Ash said. “We have all the resources available for all the programs we offer.”

Brenda Gutierrez, a longtime member of the Steering Committee, also shared how meaningful the Back-to-School Fair is to her.

“It’s personally and professionally fulfilling to be part of the impact we’re having on the youth and families in our community,” she said.