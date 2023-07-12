Back to School Fair Approaching

With online enrollment underway in the Salina USD 305 school district, the annual Saline County Back to School Fair is approaching. The Saline County Back to School Fair will be held Tuesday. July 25th, in conjunction with walk-in enrollment at Salina Central High School.

The Back To School Fair includes: Distribution of free basic school supplies to Saline County K-8 registered students eligible for free/reduced school lunches. (Eligibility based on free/reduced meal proof)

No cost student health screening, sports & school physicals

Dental screenings / cavity prevention

Community information booths and games

This yearly event is funded by local donations from businesses, foundations, churches, service organizations and individuals.

Walk-in enrollment will be held the same day for those who choose not to enroll online.

Here are the walk-in enrollment details:

What: Walk-In Enrollment

Who: Parents and Guardians of not-yet enrolled students of Salina Public Schools

Where: Central High School, Crawford Street entrance, 650 E. Crawford St.

When: Tuesday, July 25th, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Why: One day, walk-in enrollment at a single location is for all schools and all students of Salina Public Schools.

Help with the online enrollment process will be available at walk-in enrollment.