“Back to School Bash” Planned Saturday

A “Back To School Bash” is planned this weekend, especially for college students who are back in Salina.

According to Salina Downtown Inc., they are planning the event this Saturday. The “Back To School Bash” is geared toward the new and returning students of Kansas State Salina, The University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas Wesleyan University, and Salina Area Technical College.

The “Back To School Bash” event will be held at City Lights Stage in Downtown Salina beginning at 6:00 ending at 9:00 pm. Multiple activities are planned including:

The Lazy Wayne Band performing

Food by Bonnie Food Truck will offer snacks for purchase

Big yard games – Big Jenga, Big Connect Four, Corn Hole and Yard pong

The “Back To School Bash” is a free event and it is open to the public as well.