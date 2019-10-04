Back Tires Stolen

Police are investigating the theft of some tires that occurred at a Salina auto dealer.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 5pm Wednesday and 10am Thursday morning, someone removed the two rear wheels off a 2016 Toyota Corolla that was parked at Conklin Cars, located at 2700 S. 9th Street.

Police say someone jacked up the car, stole the two wheels and left the back end up on wooden blocks. The Toyota was on the lot for maintenance and parked in a spot that no surveillance video captured the crime.

Loss is listed at $1,400.