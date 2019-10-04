Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 60 °

Back Tires Stolen

KSAL StaffOctober 4, 2019

Police are investigating the theft of some tires that occurred at a Salina auto dealer.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 5pm Wednesday and 10am Thursday morning, someone removed the two rear wheels off a 2016 Toyota Corolla that was parked at Conklin Cars, located at 2700 S. 9th Street.

Police say someone jacked up the car, stole the two wheels and left the back end up on wooden blocks. The Toyota was on the lot for maintenance and parked in a spot that no surveillance video captured the crime.

Loss is listed at $1,400.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Back Tires Stolen

Police are investigating the theft of some tires that occurred at a Salina auto dealer. Captain P...

October 4, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

October 4, 2019

Wine Walk Part of Busy First Friday

Kansas News

October 4, 2019

KWU Offers 50% Tuition Scholarship ...

Top News

October 4, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Back Tires Stolen
October 4, 2019Comments
Wine Walk Part of Busy Fi...
October 4, 2019Comments
FIREX-AQ Team Ready to In...
October 3, 2019Comments
Attorney General Visits W...
October 3, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH