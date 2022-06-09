Salina, KS

BACA Fundraiser Saturday

Todd PittengerJune 9, 2022

The Salina Bikers Against Child Abuse organization is planning a Saturday fund raising event.

According to the organization, they are planning a benefit poker run.

The run will originate from the Salina VFW at 1108 W. Crawford.

The first hand is $20. Additional hands are $10.

Registration is 9:00 – 11:00. The first bike out is at 9:00. The last bike in is at 3:00.

The route will go through Ellsworth, Lyons, and Lindsborg.

Bikers Against Child Abuse is a not for profit to help local abused children. The organization exists with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children. They exist as a body of Bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live.

