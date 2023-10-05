Baby is Okay, Parents Jailed

A couple’s call to help their unresponsive child leads to drug related charges and more.

According to Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, EMS and police officers were sent to the 300 block of North Penn Street Wednesday evening around 6:15pm to the report of a child who was not breathing.

The 10-month old was transported to the hospital, treated and has fully recovered.

Officers then used a search warrant for the residence and found methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana inside.

Authorities are now asking for charges of aggravated child endangerment and drug possession for 28-year-old Phoenix R. Leonard and 22-year-old Sadie L. Marvin.

The infant is in protective custody.