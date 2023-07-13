Babe Ruth Baseball Fundraiser Planned

A fundraiser for youth who participate in Salina’s Babe Ruth Baseball program is planned.

The Babe Ruth program give all kids a opportunity to play baseball. Some of the kids and some come from not so fortunate homes, and the group helps them financially so they don’t miss out on an opportunity.

Organizers tell KSAL News a fundraiser this Saturday July 15th, and next Saturday July 22nd to help with travel, lodging, and meals. The location will be in front of The Arena at 427 S. Broadway. From 11am to 2pm they will be selling hotdogs, chips, and a drink for $5. All proceeds will go towards the Babe Ruth organization.

All donations will also be welcome.

_ _ _

Photo by Timoune Aracama on Unsplash