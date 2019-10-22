Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 48 °

Azubuike’s and Dotson’s preseason honors grow

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 22, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike and sophomore Devon Dotson have received numerous preseason honors heading into the 2019-20 season. On Tuesday, the Associated Press listed the KU duo as receiving votes when it announced its preseason All-America men’s basketball team. A total of 21 players were recognized in the preseason announcement, voted on by a 65-member media panel. Kansas was the only school with two players listed.

Last week, Azubuike was named the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year and Preseason All-Big 12 by the conference coaches. He was also named one of 20 on the Kareen Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year watch list. Dotson joined Azubuike on the Preseason All-Big 12 team and was one of 20 on the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year watch list.

Azubuike played in nine games in 2018-19 before an injury sidelined him for the season. The 7-foot-0, 270-pound center from Delta, Nigeria, averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 70.5 percent from the field last season. As a sophomore in leading Kansas to the 2018 Final Four, Azubuike led the nation with a 77.0 field goal percentage, which ranks second-best for a season in NCAA history and set the KU and Big 12 single-season records. He averaged 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while being named an All-Big 12 Third Team selection. Azubuike is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection.

As a freshman, Dotson (6-foot-2, 185) started every game for Kansas in 2018-19 and ranked 12th in the Big 12 in scoring at 12.3 points per game. The Charlotte, N.C., guard was a member of the 2019 All-Big 12 Third Team and the league’s all-freshman team. Dotson also ranked sixth in the conference in assists (3.5), 11th in field goal percentage (48.2), tied for ninth in steals (1.4) and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6). He averaged 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in leading KU to the Big 12 Tournament title game and was named to the event’s all-tournament team.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

2020 Big 12 Football Schedule Announced

October 22, 2019 9:09 am

KU announces multi-year agreement to reignite...

October 21, 2019 8:10 pm

Kansas No. 3 in preseason Associated Press po...

 11:30 am

Late Texas field goal foils Kansas’ upset bid

October 19, 2019 10:40 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Azubuike’s and Dotson’s preseas...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike and sophomore Devon Dotson have received numerous pr...

October 22, 2019 Comments

Broncos trade receiver Emmanuel San...

Sports News

October 22, 2019

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Presser...

Sports News

October 22, 2019

Pompeo and Ivanka Trump to Visit Wi...

Kansas News

October 22, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pompeo and Ivanka Trump t...
October 22, 2019Comments
Gold Wing Pilfered
October 22, 2019Comments
Ghost Tours Return to For...
October 22, 2019Comments
Deputies Ready To Take Ba...
October 22, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH