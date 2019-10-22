Azubuike’s and Dotson’s preseason honors grow

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike and sophomore Devon Dotson have received numerous preseason honors heading into the 2019-20 season. On Tuesday, the Associated Press listed the KU duo as receiving votes when it announced its preseason All-America men’s basketball team. A total of 21 players were recognized in the preseason announcement, voted on by a 65-member media panel. Kansas was the only school with two players listed.

Last week, Azubuike was named the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year and Preseason All-Big 12 by the conference coaches. He was also named one of 20 on the Kareen Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year watch list. Dotson joined Azubuike on the Preseason All-Big 12 team and was one of 20 on the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year watch list.

Azubuike played in nine games in 2018-19 before an injury sidelined him for the season. The 7-foot-0, 270-pound center from Delta, Nigeria, averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 70.5 percent from the field last season. As a sophomore in leading Kansas to the 2018 Final Four, Azubuike led the nation with a 77.0 field goal percentage, which ranks second-best for a season in NCAA history and set the KU and Big 12 single-season records. He averaged 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while being named an All-Big 12 Third Team selection. Azubuike is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection.

As a freshman, Dotson (6-foot-2, 185) started every game for Kansas in 2018-19 and ranked 12th in the Big 12 in scoring at 12.3 points per game. The Charlotte, N.C., guard was a member of the 2019 All-Big 12 Third Team and the league’s all-freshman team. Dotson also ranked sixth in the conference in assists (3.5), 11th in field goal percentage (48.2), tied for ninth in steals (1.4) and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6). He averaged 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in leading KU to the Big 12 Tournament title game and was named to the event’s all-tournament team.