Award-Winning Folk Singer to Perform

An award-winning folk musician will present his satire and social commentary through his music in Salina later this week. Tom Neilson will perform on Friday, February 16th, 7 p.m., at Salina’s Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 901 Beatrice St. Suggested donation is $15-$20.

According to the organization, Neilson is a story teller who weaves an autobiographical sketch of songs and stories that are both historical and contemporary. He begins with his dairy farm roots and proceeds to the Vietnam War, civil rights, liberation struggles, unions, pipelines, censorship, Raytheon, breastfeeding, oligarchy, parenting, sexuality, humanism, lost loves and whatever else there is time for. Tom will tell you he is just a farm boy with a guitar who likes a good ball game and human rights.

His work has resulted in over 30 awards, to include two Song Of The Year Awards from Independent Musicians; two CD of the Year awards from Just Plain Folks International and a 2015 nomination for the United Nations Nelson Mandela Award for lifetime achievement in peace and justice.

A member of AFM Local 1000, he has performed his music in 22 countries on five continents. As his 100-year-old mother says, he is “predictably unpredictable.”

Performing with him is his wife and accomplice, Lynn Waldron, who provides harmonies and lyric cues.