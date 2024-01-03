Aviation Maintenance & Innovation Center Open For Enrollment

Enrollment is open at the Salina Aviation Maintenance and Innovation Center of Excellence at the airport for their first cohort of students to begin classes on January 29th.

According to the organization, the six-week pre-apprenticeship program is open to any individual, 16-years or older, who is interested in learning more about a career in aviation maintenance. Classes will be held Monday through Friday from 5:30-9pm on the campus of the Salina Airport Authority. This first cohort will run through March 8th

.

“Jobs in aviation maintenance are in demand right now here in Salina, and workers can earn a premium wage by building their skills and training in this field,” Renee Duxler, President & CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce said, “This pre-apprenticeship exposes students to multiple facets of the industry, and then connects them to schools, employers, and industry leaders that can help them to continue to develop their skills in the area(s) they’re most interested in.”

The course curriculum offers education and training on fundamentals, as well as immersive experience with four different components of the aviation maintenance industry: sheet metal, paint, composites, and electronics/avionics. During the six weeks, students will also have the opportunity to earn competency based microcredentials for credit and certification through Kansas State University-Salina, as well as connect with local employers and schools.

The goal of the AIM Center is to help upskill anyone who might be interested in aviation maintenance.

“This is a great opportunity for high school students, transitioning military, and underemployed or unemployed individuals who are looking for a career in an innovative and high demand industry,” Duxler said.

Another six-week cohort will open again at the end of March, and the AIM Center plans to continue to provide more opportunities to enroll in the pre-apprenticeship throughout the year.

To learn more information and begin the enrollment process, visit www.aimcenter.aero.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Area Chamber of Commerce