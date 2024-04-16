Aviation Maintenance Certification Program Launches With Full Scholarships

With the ongoing industry demand for aviation maintenance professionals, Kansas State University Salina is launching the Aviation Maintenance Certification Program to help upskill those looking to elevate their careers.

Thanks to SPARK grant funding from the state of Kansas, K-State Salina is offering full scholarships to help cover any financial burdens for those wanting a fresh-start in their careers or newly graduated high school seniors to gain the necessary skills to become certified aircraft mechanics in training led by world-class aviation maintenance faculty experts.

The new Airframe certification program is 34 weeks in length and approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. The training will delve into a cutting-edge curriculum that offers in-depth insights into aircraft operations, alongside advanced training in repair, maintenance and inspection technologies. The course is broken up into three modules that will educate in general knowledge, airframe structures and airframe systems.

Participants in the Aviation Maintenance Certification Program will develop the knowledge and skills necessary to be career-ready by completion. A myriad of professions demand this credential, including aircraft mechanic, avionics technician, aircraft inspector, quality control inspector and more.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates a shortfall of 12,800 aircraft mechanics annually over the next decade, making training like the Aviation Maintenance Certification Program at K-State Salina critical to keeping aircraft around the world airworthy.

To be eligible for the Aviation Maintenance Certification Program, students must be at least 18 years of age, be able to read, write, speak and understand English; and comply with the Code of Federal Regulations regarding eligibility of mechanics.

The program goes from May 20, 2024 to February 14, 2025, including breaks and holidays. Classes will be held Monday through Friday each week from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the K-State Salina campus. Those interested in the program must sign up by May 1. Ten scholarships are available covering 100% of the program’s registration fee, which does not include meals, travel and lodging. A waitlist will be implemented for those who register after.

More program information and registration is at the Aviation Maintenance Certification Program website.